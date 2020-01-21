Knoxville contestant sent home in ‘Bachelor’ episode

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One of the Knoxville contestants on this season of ABC’s “The Bachelor” went home in Monday night’s episode.

The episode of the hit ABC romance reality series featured a pillow fight, a pool party and a few other dramatic “fanascos” (sorry, Hannah Ann).

Hannah Ann, the 23-year-old model from Knoxville, was given a rose while Sarah, 24, did not receive a rose from Bachelor Peter.

The two Tennessee women were the only contestants from the Volunteer State among the mix when the 24th season premiered earlier this month.

All the drama continues Monday.

