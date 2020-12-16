Knoxville Opera offers ‘gift to the community’ in virtual holiday concert

Image via Knoxville Opera

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A virtual holiday concert given by the Knoxville Opera can now be streamed for free for all to enjoy this season.

The Knoxville Opera Holiday Music Celebration is available for free on the group’s website and YouTube channel. The concert features local favorites Jacqueline Brecheen, Aubrey Odle, and Wayd Odle. Brian Salesky is the program host and accompanist. The concert was filmed at Jewelry Television studios.

The performing arts company has had to make many changes this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, opting for digitally driven and live, or outdoor performances, by its singers.

“We are so grateful to be able to continue to find ways to inspire our community during these trying times, especially with this holiday season being so challenging for everyone,” Jason Hardy, executive director of the opera, said. “Knoxville Opera had numerous free holiday programs planned that were canceled due to spikes in the virus. JTV generously opened its recording studio to Knoxville Opera so we could present this holiday gift to the community.”

The digital program book may be found at bit.ly/HolidayProgramBook.