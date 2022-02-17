KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — COVID-19 led to theatre closures throughout the nation, and in East Tennessee, the Knoxville Opera has not had a fully-staged opera in two years.

Now the opera is inviting you to make a deal with the devil for their first fully-staged opera following COVID-19 theatre closures. Boito’s Mefistofele is coming to the Tennessee Theatre on March 4 & 6, 2022.

This grand opera includes a 200-piece ensemble and features a Faustian deal with the devil. Performers include Hidenori Inoue (Mefistofele), Kirk Dougherty (Faust), Abigail Santos Villalobos (Margherita), Allison Deady (Marta), and Tim Pope (Wagner).

Tickets range in price from $15 to $115 and are available at knoxvilleopera.com/tickets. Masks are required for attendees and the opera will provide a mask to anyone that needs one.

Knoxville Opera was founded in 1978 with the mission to provided East Tennessee residents with high-quality opera while educating the community about the art form.