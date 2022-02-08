KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tony Award-winning Bernadette Peters is coming to Knoxville to perform with the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra. The show will take place on Saturday, Feb. 12, at 8 p.m. in the Knoxville Civic Auditorium.

Bernadette Peters (Photo via Knoxville Symphony)

The concert will feature selections from her extensive songbook of Broadway hits. The concert will open with Broadway orchestrations from “West Side Story”, “The Sound of Music” and more. For the second half of the evening, Peters will take the stage to perform works from Gypsy, Annie Get Your Gun, A Little Night Music, and more.

“I’m thrilled that we finally get to have Bernadette Peters join us for an evening of incredible Broadway music,” KSO Resident Conductor James Fellenbaum said. “She’s such a versatile musician – everything she does is so wonderfully performed. And, with the recent passing of Stephen Sondheim, this evening looks to be very special, as Peters is widely considered the foremost interpreter of Sondheim’s works.”

Tickets can be purchased through the KSO box office at 865-291-3310 or online at knoxvillesymphony.com. Tickets range from $20 to $94.