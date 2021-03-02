Knoxville Symphony to host in-person audiences beginning Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra will perform in front of a limited, in-person audience Sunday, March 7, for the first time since the pandemic began a year ago.

“This is the moment we’ve all been waiting and planning for – to perform and play again with faces we can see in the audience. We have missed our patrons just as much as they have missed live music and to be at the point where we can do this safely is incredible.” KSO Music Director Aram Demirjian

Two concerts will be performed at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. The afternoon concert features KSO string musicians, and the evening concert showcases KSO wind players.

Seats are extremely limited and have been spaced widely, a release from the symphony states. Priority will be allotted to those who already hold season tickets. Patrons seeking in-person tickets should contact the box office about a season subscription and availability.

Livestream tickets are also available.

“As a much-deserved thank you for their unwavering support, tickets for our in-person events first will be offered to our existing season ticketholders,” KSO Executive Director Rachel Ford said. “We know that will limit available seats, but safety comes first. We encourage anyone who is interested but can’t attend to consider a livestream ticket for now, and we promise that your experience will be excellent.”

The KSO and the Tennessee Theatre have implemented heightened sanitation and safety procedures including: