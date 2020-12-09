Knoxville’s Emily Ann Roberts headlines Ole Smoky live stream benefit concert

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville’s Emily Ann Roberts will join Meghan Patrick, JT Hodges, Jenna LaMaster and Kasey Tyndall for a free holiday live stream concert put on by Ole Smoky Distillery.

The live stream concert will air 7 p.m. Dec. 15 on the Ole Smoky Distillery website and support Friends of the Smokies.

Roberts, a finalist on “The Voice” during its ninth season, released her second album “Someday Dream” in July.

Meghan Patrick is a Canadian-born country music singer. Her song “Walls Come Down” reached No. 1 in 2018 on the Canadian Country music charts.