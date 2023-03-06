KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Singer and songwriter HARDY is starting the mockingbird & THE CROW Fall Tour in Knoxville with reigning CMA New Artist and Female Vocalist of the Year Lainey Wilson and buzzy Sony Music Nashville signing Dylan Marlowe.

HARDY is coming on Aug. 31 at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum.

Tickets will be available on March 8 at 10 a.m. Pre-sales will be available throughout the week prior to the on-sale starting on March 10 at 10 a.m.

The public can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, a backstage tour, a photo with one of HARDY’s guitars that he will play on stage, a VIP-exclusive HARDY gift item and more.

“I believe I have two of the most authentic, talented acts out there opening for me on this run. I’m honored that Dylan and Lainey are a part of this tour, and I am still in disbelief that I’m announcing my first arena tour,” HARDY said. “Fans, I will not let you down. This WILL be the greatest HARDY set you’ve ever seen. See y’all out there.”

According to the news release, the new leg of the tour marks HARDY’s first run headlining arenas.

The tour will start in Knoxville and then continues to other stops in Middle Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi and more.

Knoxville is becoming a major destination for performers and concertgoers as it ranked 41 in Pollstar’s 2023 Concert Market Rankings, jumping 56 spots from 97th last year.