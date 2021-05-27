LIST: Find out what’s going on this summer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The weather has gotten warmer and COVID-19 restrictions are beginning to loosen. Summer events are getting underway, to help you keep track off all the events, WATE 6 On Your Side has created a list featuring events taking place in East Tennessee.

May 2021

Memorial Day Events

On May 29, Lebanon-in-the-Fork Presbyterian cemetery will be placing flags at 10 a.m. on the graves of those who have served and sharing some history of the cemetery.

Knoxville Opera is hosting two free “Memorial Day Concert Tribute for Our Fallen Veterans” on Sunday, May 30. The first performance will be at 2 p.m. and the second at 6:30 p.m. While the concerts are free, reservations are required and can be made online.

The 13th Annual Memorial Day Remembrance Program in Anderson County will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, May 31. The ceremony takes place on the front lawn of the courthouse on North Main Street.

Beginning at sunrise on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, East Tennessee Veterans Memorial Association will read the names of the more than 6,400 service members from East Tennessee who have died in the line of duty. The event will be followed by the dedication of 36 newly engraved names and conclude with the American Legion Post 2 Memorial Day Service. For more information, visit www.etvma.org.

June 2021

Ijams Nature Center and Central Cinema are kicking off its 2021 “Movies Under the Stars” series on June 4. The series will run from June until October. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the movie begins in the dark. In the event of inclement weather, movies will be shown under a large tent at the Ijams Homesite.

Bike, Boat, Brew & Bark is June 5 at the Knoxville Adventure Collective on the Tennessee River. Most of the festivities take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Volunteer Landing and feature a range of activities from kayaking, a riverwalk tour, rides to local breweries, a pet photo contest, and a guided hike.

“Dolly Fest,” presented by the Historic Old City Association, is scheduled for June 4-6 benefitting the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. Visitors are encouraged to “dress up in your Dolly-best” for the weekend celebrating the country music icon.

Ancient Lore Village June Events:

Rosé All Day: June 5 at 6 p.m.

Fiesta At the Village: June 8 at 6 p.m.

The Voice Performance LIVE: June 11 at 5 p.m.

Family Movie Night: June 13 at 6 p.m.

Dancing in the Moonlight: June 18 at 5 p.m.

Halloween in June: June 26.

Juneteenth events

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Commission Leadership Awards Luncheon is being held at noon June 17, at the Knoxville Botanical Garden. Rev. William Terry Ladd III, minister at First Baptist Church in Chattanooga is the keynote speaker. Purchase tickets at rb.gy/lucudm.

On Saturday, June 19 there will be a Juneteenth Celebration at the World’s Fair Park Festival Lawn. The event at 1 p.m. is free and open to the public. Mike’s Food Truck will be on location, and One Knox Legacy Coalition will be present to disseminate voter registration information.

On June 19 and Aug. 7, Mabry-Hazen House is hosting special tours sharing stories related to local enslaved communities, and their emancipation. The free tours will be held at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m., and 2 p.m. and will be limited to 12 people per tour. Visit www.mabryhazen.com/events/emancipationday to reserve a tour.

Mardi Growl is on June 26 at World’s Fair Park, the event benefits Young-Williams Animal Center. For full details about Mardi Growl 2021, visit mardigrowl.org or call 865-215-6599.

July 2021

Greeneville will be holding its ninth annual American Downtown celebration on Saturday, July 3, at the Big Spring. The free event will kick off at 4 p.m. July 3. There will be live music, food trucks, a nighttime parade, a hot dog eating contest, and a fireworks show.

Anderson County Community Veterans Appreciation Breakfast is back after a hiatus. The first breakfast will be held July 3. Beginning in August it will be held on the second Saturday of each month. It will be held in the gymnasium of the Clinton Community Center, the “chow line” will open at 8:30 a.m.