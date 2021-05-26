LIST: Memorial Day is on the horizon, here’s Rotten Tomatoes top war movies of all time

(WATE) — Since the birth of Hollywood, war movies have been a staple, and oftentimes, some of the greatest films ever put together. As Memorial Day is on the horizon, here’s a look at Rotten Tomatoes’ top war movies of all time.

Rotten Tomatoes’ Top 25 War Movies

25 : Stalag 17 – Released in 1953 by Paramount Pictures. Available to watch on: Fandango Now, VUDU, Prime Video, and more.

24 : Das Boot – Released in 1981 by Bavaria Film, Westdeutscher Rundfunk, Radiant Productions.

: Das Boot – Released in 1981 by Bavaria Film, Westdeutscher Rundfunk, Radiant Productions. 23 : Paths of Glory – Released in 1957 by Bryna Productions. Available to watch on: Fandango Now, VUDU, Prime Video, and more.

23 : Paths of Glory – Released in 1957 by Bryna Productions. Available to watch on: Fandango Now, VUDU, Prime Video, and more.

: Eye in the Sky – Released in 2015 by Entertainment One, Raindog Films. 21 : Schindler’s List – Released in 1993 by Universal Pictures, Amblin Entertainment. Available to watch on Fandango Now, VUDU, Amazon Prime, and more.

21 : Schindler's List – Released in 1993 by Universal Pictures, Amblin Entertainment. Available to watch on Fandango Now, VUDU, Amazon Prime, and more.

: Shoah – Released in 1985. 19 : Zero Dark Thirty – Released in 2012 by Mark Boal, Annapurna Pictures, First Light Production. Available to watch on Fandango Now, VUDU, Amazon Prime, and more.

19 : Zero Dark Thirty – Released in 2012 by Mark Boal, Annapurna Pictures, First Light Production. Available to watch on Fandango Now, VUDU, Amazon Prime, and more.

: Henry V – Released in 1989 by Renaissance Films. 17 : Ran – Released in 1985 by Nippon Herald Films, Greenwich Film Productions, Herald Ace. Available to watch on Fandango Now, VUDU, Amazon Prime, and more.

17 : Ran – Released in 1985 by Nippon Herald Films, Greenwich Film Productions, Herald Ace. Available to watch on Fandango Now, VUDU, Amazon Prime, and more.

: The Best Years Of Our Lives – Released in 1946 by Samuel Goldwyn Company. 15 : Spartacus – Released in 1960 by Universal Pictures, Bryna Productions. Available to watch on Fandango Now, and Apply TV.

15 : Spartacus – Released in 1960 by Universal Pictures, Bryna Productions. Available to watch on Fandango Now, and Apply TV.

: Henry V (The chronicle history of King Henry the Fifth with his battle fought at Agincourt in France) – Released in 1945 by Two Cities Films Ltd. 13 : Son of Saul – Released in 2015 by Hungarian National Film Fund. Available to watch on Fandango Now, VUDU, Amazon Prime, and more.

13 : Son of Saul – Released in 2015 by Hungarian National Film Fund. Available to watch on Fandango Now, VUDU, Amazon Prime, and more.

: A Man Escaped – Released in 1956 by Gaumont, Nouvelle France Productions. 11 : To Be Or Not To Be – Released in 1942 by Ernst Lubitsch-Film. Available to watch on HBO Max.

11 : To Be Or Not To Be – Released in 1942 by Ernst Lubitsch-Film. Available to watch on HBO Max.

: Apocalypse Now – Released in 1979 by Zoetrope Studios. 9 : Lawrence of Arabia – Released in 1962 by Horizon Films. Available to watch on Fandango Now.

9 : Lawrence of Arabia – Released in 1962 by Horizon Films. Available to watch on Fandango Now.

: The Hurt Locker – Released in 2008 by Voltage Pictures, Kingsgate Films, First Light Production. 7 : Dr. Strangelove or: How I learned to stop worrying and love the bomb – Released in 1964 by Hawk Films. Available to watch on Fandango Now, VUDU, Amazon Prime, and more.

7 : Dr. Strangelove or: How I learned to stop worrying and love the bomb – Released in 1964 by Hawk Films. Available to watch on Fandango Now, VUDU, Amazon Prime, and more.

: Army of Shadows – Released in 1969 by Les films Corona, Fono Roma. 5 : All Quiet on the Western Front – Released in 1930 by Universal Pictures. Available to watch on Fandango Now.

5 : All Quiet on the Western Front – Released in 1930 by Universal Pictures. Available to watch on Fandango Now.

: Dunkirk – Released in 2017 by Warner Bros. Pictures, IMAX Corporation. 3 : The Battle of Algiers – Released in 1966 by Cashbah, Igor Film. Available to watch on Amazon Prime, HBO Max, and Apple TV.

2 : Grand Illusion – Released in 1937 by R.A.C. Available to watch on VUDU and Amazon Prime.

: Grand Illusion – Released in 1937 by R.A.C. 1 : Casablanca – Released in 1942 by Warner Brothers. Available to watch on Fandango Now, VUDU, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, and Apple TV..

: Casablanca – Released in 1942 by Warner Brothers.

This list is courtesy of Rotten Tomatoes, for the full list of their top war movies, click here.