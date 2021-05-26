LIST: Memorial Day is on the horizon, here’s Rotten Tomatoes top war movies of all time

(WATE) — Since the birth of Hollywood, war movies have been a staple, and oftentimes, some of the greatest films ever put together. As Memorial Day is on the horizon, here’s a look at Rotten Tomatoes’ top war movies of all time.
Rotten Tomatoes’ Top 25 War Movies
- 25: Stalag 17 – Released in 1953 by Paramount Pictures.
- Available to watch on: Fandango Now, VUDU, Prime Video, and more.
- 24: Das Boot – Released in 1981 by Bavaria Film, Westdeutscher Rundfunk, Radiant Productions.
- 23: Paths of Glory – Released in 1957 by Bryna Productions.
- Available to watch on: Fandango Now, VUDU, Prime Video, and more.
- 22: Eye in the Sky – Released in 2015 by Entertainment One, Raindog Films.
- Available to watch on: Fandango Now, VUDU, Hulu, and more.
- 21: Schindler’s List – Released in 1993 by Universal Pictures, Amblin Entertainment.
- Available to watch on Fandango Now, VUDU, Amazon Prime, and more.
- 20: Shoah – Released in 1985.
- Available to watch on Apple TV.
- 19: Zero Dark Thirty – Released in 2012 by Mark Boal, Annapurna Pictures, First Light Production.
- Available to watch on Fandango Now, VUDU, Amazon Prime, and more.
- 18: Henry V – Released in 1989 by Renaissance Films.
- Available to watch on VUDU.
- 17: Ran – Released in 1985 by Nippon Herald Films, Greenwich Film Productions, Herald Ace.
- Available to watch on Fandango Now, VUDU, Amazon Prime, and more.
- 16: The Best Years Of Our Lives – Released in 1946 by Samuel Goldwyn Company.
- Available to watch on Fandango Now, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, and more.
- 15: Spartacus – Released in 1960 by Universal Pictures, Bryna Productions.
- Available to watch on Fandango Now, and Apply TV.
- 14: Henry V (The chronicle history of King Henry the Fifth with his battle fought at Agincourt in France) – Released in 1945 by Two Cities Films Ltd.
- Available to watch on Amazon Prime, HBO Max, and Apple TV.
- 13: Son of Saul – Released in 2015 by Hungarian National Film Fund.
- Available to watch on Fandango Now, VUDU, Amazon Prime, and more.
- 12: A Man Escaped – Released in 1956 by Gaumont, Nouvelle France Productions.
- Available to watch on Amazon Prime and Apple TV.
- 11: To Be Or Not To Be – Released in 1942 by Ernst Lubitsch-Film.
- Available to watch on HBO Max.
- 10: Apocalypse Now – Released in 1979 by Zoetrope Studios.
- Available to watch on Fandango Now, VUDU, Amazon Prime, and more.
- 9: Lawrence of Arabia – Released in 1962 by Horizon Films.
- Available to watch on Fandango Now.
- 8: The Hurt Locker – Released in 2008 by Voltage Pictures, Kingsgate Films, First Light Production.
- Available to watch on Fandango Now, VUDU, Amazon Prime, and more.
- 7: Dr. Strangelove or: How I learned to stop worrying and love the bomb – Released in 1964 by Hawk Films.
- Available to watch on Fandango Now, VUDU, Amazon Prime, and more.
- 6: Army of Shadows – Released in 1969 by Les films Corona, Fono Roma.
- 5: All Quiet on the Western Front – Released in 1930 by Universal Pictures.
- Available to watch on Fandango Now.
- 4: Dunkirk – Released in 2017 by Warner Bros. Pictures, IMAX Corporation.
- Available to watch on Fandango Now, VUDU, Amazon Prime, HBO Now & Max, and Apple TV.
- 3: The Battle of Algiers – Released in 1966 by Cashbah, Igor Film.
- Available to watch on Amazon Prime, HBO Max, and Apple TV.
- 2: Grand Illusion – Released in 1937 by R.A.C.
- Available to watch on VUDU and Amazon Prime.
- 1: Casablanca – Released in 1942 by Warner Brothers.
- Available to watch on Fandango Now, VUDU, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, and Apple TV..
This list is courtesy of Rotten Tomatoes, for the full list of their top war movies, click here.