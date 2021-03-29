Madisonville teen EmiSunshine takes on next round of American Idol

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – An East Tennessee singer-songwriter continues her journey on American Idol Monday night.

Madisonville teen known as ‘EmiSunhsine’ is continuing to make waves in the popular singing competition.

She advanced from the latest round of competition last week after her duet of Johnny Cash’s ‘I Walk the Line’ with a fellow contestant Alex Miller.

Rhea County’s Drake McCain also had a chance to advance to the next round Monday. McCain also competed on the show back in 2019.

You can watch EmiSunshine’s performance Monday on American Idol at 8 p.m. on WATE 6 On Your Side.