Breaking News
13-year-old arrested in murder of Johnny Majors’ great-niece
Live Now
House Judiciary Committee voting on impeachment today
Closings
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

Man buys Olivia Newton-John’s ‘Grease’ jacket for 243k, gives it back to her

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — The buyer of Olivia Newton-John’s prized jacket from the 1978 musical Greatse bought it last month for $243,200 at a charity auction.

But instead of keeping it for bragging rights. He had another idea.

The anonymous billionaire said the actress is the “rightful owner” and that it doesn’t deserve to just sit in his closet so he gave it back to her.

Newton-John auctioned off several of her items to raise money for the Olivia Newton-John cancer wellness and research center in Australia.

Newton herself is battling cancer for the third time since 1992.

She said getting the jacket back was the “sweetest thing.” Julien’s Auctions shared video of the exchange to Facebook on Tuesday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter