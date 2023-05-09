NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Country music star Morgan Wallen announced on Tuesday he will not be performing at the ACM awards on May 11.

Wallen posted a two minute video to Twitter explaining that he will be on vocal rest and will not be performing for six weeks because of a vocal cord reinjury as well as vocal fold trauma. Wallen said he got the bad news from his doctors at Vanderbilt Voice Center on Monday.

Wallen said he was advised not to talk at all, and that the choice to not perform was made so he could get back to 100% rather than damaging his voice and cutting his career short.

“We’re working on rescheduling all the dates during this time frame. We’ve almost got that done, but some of them are pending, so I’ll keep you updated. I won’t be able to make these festivals that I have during this time frame, but we are going to make those right in the next year. I won’t be able to do the ACM Awards or the Lifting Lives event.” Wallen said.

The cancellation comes on the heels of Wallen cancelling a concert at the Ole Miss football stadium because he lost his voice. Wallen said in the video that he performed three shows in Florida last weekend after a 10 day vocal rest, and by the end of the weekend he felt terrible.

Throughout the video, Wallen appeared to take time to carefully choose what he would say next. Wallen ended the video saying he would be back soon.

“I love you guys and I appreciate all the support that you always give me. And I’ll see you soon, and I’ll be back. Better than ever. God bless you,” said Wallen.

Wallen was expected to perform at the ACM’s on May 11. Artists still expected to perform include Dolly Parton, Lainey Wilson, Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Jo Dee Messina, Ashley McBryde, Jelly Roll, Cole Swindell, Keith Urban, Bailey Zimmerman and The War and Treaty.