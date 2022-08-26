NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The autopsy for country music star Naomi Judd has been completed by the Davidson County Medical Examiners Office.

Judd died on April 30 at her home in Leipers Fork at the age of 76.

According to a Judd family spokesperson, the singer died by suicide.

“I will share with you that she used a weapon,” Ashley Judd told Diane Sawyer on GMA in a prerecorded interview. “Mother used a firearm.”

Ashley Judd also confirmed that she was the one who discovered Naomi Judd. The autopsy results have been released to the family.

The family of Naomi Judd filed a court petition to seal police reports and recordings made during the investigation into her death.

The family filed the petition in Williamson County Chancery Court, saying the records contain video and audio interviews with relatives in the immediate aftermath of Judd’s death, and releasing such details would inflict “significant trauma and irreparable harm.”

The petition was filed on behalf of her husband Larry Strickland and her daughters Ashley and Wynonna.

The petition asks the court to prohibit the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office from releasing the records for several reasons, including that the disclosure would include her medical records and that the family has a right to privacy.

Tennessee public records law generally allows local law enforcement records to be released, but police have the discretion to hold records while an investigation is ongoing. Once an investigation is closed, that exemption no longer applies.

A spokesperson for the family released a statement, which reads:

April 30 of this year was the most shattering day of our lives. Our beloved mother and wife succumbed to mental illness. In the aftermath of this tragedy, our family has tried to grieve, together, with our community, and importantly, with the privacy that everyone who loses a family member deserves. We have always been a forthright and open family about both our hardships and the depth of our love for each other. In this particular matter, however, we ask for privacy, because a death with privacy is a death with more dignity. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text “HOME” to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org. – Judd family spokesperson