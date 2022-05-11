KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — CMT announced that they will air Naomi Judd‘s public memorial.

The memorial titled, “NAOMI JUDD: A RIVER OF TIME CELEBRATION,” will air live and commercial-free on Sunday, May 15 at 6 p.m. from the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

“We are sincerely privileged to work alongside Wynonna, Ashley and Larry to present this live celebration of life for their mother and wife Naomi. While we all continue to deeply mourn the loss of such a legendary artist, we are honored to commemorate her legacy alongside the country community, her friends, family and legions of fans across the world at the perfect venue: The Mother Church of Country Music,” shared CMT Producers.

The special will feature tributes from Wynonna and Ashley Judd along with performances by some of the biggest names in country music.

“This special will celebrate her timeless voice, unforgettable spirit and the immense impact she left on our genre through the best form of healing we have – music,” said producers.

Additional details including performances and special guests will be announced later in the week.

A private memorial was held for Namoi on May 7 at the CMA Theater in Nashville. Several artists including Dolly Parton, Ricky Skaggs, Bob Weir, the Isaacs, Vince Gill, Brandi Carlile and Naomi’s daughter Wynonna gave tributes to her according to Taste of Country.

Naomi died on April 30, she was 76. The next day, her band, the Judds, was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. The Judds had planned to begin their first tour together in over a decade this fall.