Nashville couple turns home renovation side project into tv show

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville couple is starring in their own home renovation show on a brand new network. “Making Modern with Brooke and Brice” is now streaming. News 2’s Nikki Burdine got an up-close look at the stars behind the show.

Brooke Gilliam is a pharmaceutical sales representative and Brice Gilliam is an orthodontist, running his own practice called “Elevation Orthodontics.” But, what makes them so unique is what they do after their day jobs.

“What I do for work is very different than what I do in my side time,” says Brooke.

Brooke and Brice renovate homes by making them more functional and more modern, which is probably the best way to describe their dynamic: Modern.

“I think it all comes back to us having reverse roles,” says Brooke. “So, because I’m the builder, and he’s the designer people kind of take a second take with that. They’re like, wait a minute, you’re the builder?”

Brooke builds all their projects and does the welding. Brice designs the spaces. “It’s so funny because whenever someone talks about design, they talked to Brooke. And whenever someone talks about building, they talk to me, and we always look at each other and just laugh. So we do, but we do it in a nice way,” says Brice.

They got their start making improvements to their own home, then to their friends’ houses.

Their talents caught the eye of a producer living nearby, who made it all happen. “She’s like, ‘I’ve got a production team I want to introduce you to’. They decided they want to shoot a sizzle, and it landed in the hands of Chip and Joanna. And that’s kind of how all this came about,” says Brooke.

The pilot was picked up by Chip and Joanna Gaines, who started the Magnolia Network. The show was appropriately named, “Making Modern with Brooke and Brice.”

“What we really do is we customize people’s homes,” says Brice. “Yes, sometimes that means we do demo, that means sometimes we take down walls, but that also means that we make the place perfect for them. So, we’ll individualize it. It can be a new house that you just need help to make it functional for you and look amazing.”

They hope the show inspires people to look beyond gender stereotypes and to go after their passions.

“I am hoping we are breaking through those glass ceilings and showing people that there is a new generation of women that are very empowered and want to also pick up power tools,” says Brooke.