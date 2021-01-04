Netflix is adding these movies and shows in January

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The new year has arrived and, assuming you’ve spent as much time at home as most Americans, you’re probably searching around for a new show to binge.
Netflix is shipping out a lot of content to start off 2021, including TV shows, classic films, box office hits and Netflix originals.
Many are already ripping through episodes of Season 3 of the pandemic hit Cobra Kai, which debuted on Friday, but Oscar winners and sentimental favorites are also on the menu.
Here’s everything coming to Netflix in January, according to “What’s On Netflix” and TV Guide:
Already Released
- 17 Again
- 30 Minutes or Less
- Abby Hatcher – Season 1
- Asphalt Burning
- Blue Streak
- Bonnie and Clyde
- Can’t Hardly Wait
- Catch Me If You Can
- Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
- Cobra Kai – Season 3
- Cool Hand Luke
- Dream Home Makeover – Season 2
- Eddie Murphy: Raw
- Enter the Dragon
- Four Christmases
- Fred Claus
- Full Out 2: You Got This!
- Gimme Shelter
- Good Hair
- Goodfellas
- Gothika
- Headspace Guide to Meditation – Season 1
- Into the Wild
- Jenni Rivera: Mariposa de Barrio – Season 1
- Julie & Julia
- Korean Pork Belly Rhapsody – Season 1
- London Heist
- Monarca – Season 2
- Mud
- Mystic Pizza
- The Netflix Afterparty Cobra Kai Special
- Running Man – Season 1
- Sex and the City: The Movie
- Sex and the City 2
- Sherlock Holmes
- Striptease
- Superbad
- The Creative Brain
- The Departed
- The Haunted Hathaways
- The Minimalists: Less Is Now
- The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
- Unknown
- What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
- What Happened to Mr. Cha?
Coming Jan. 5
- Gabby’s Dollhouse – Season 1
- LA’s Finest – Season 1
- Nailed It! Mexico – Season 3
- The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
- The History of Swear Words – Season 1
Jan. 6
- Ratones Paranoicos: The Band that Rocked Argentina
- Surviving Death – Season 1
- Tony Parker: The Final Shot
Jan. 7
- 100% Halal
- Pieces of a Woman
Jan. 8
- Charming
- Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons – Season 5
- Lupin – Season 1
- Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival
- Pretend It’s a City – Season 1
- Stuck Apart / Azizler
- The Idhun Chronicles – Part 2
Jan. 10
- Spring Breakers
Jan. 11
- Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy
- The Intouchables
Jan. 12
- Al acecho / Furtive
- Last Tango in Halifax
Jan. 13
- An Imperfect Murder
Jan. 15
- Bling Empire – Season 1
- Carmen Sandiego – Season 4
- Disenchantment – Part 3
- Double Dad / Um Pai no Meio do Caminho
- Henry Danger – Seasons 1-3
- Hook
- Kuroko’s Basketball – Season 1
- Outside the Wire
- Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie
- Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s Space Adventure
- The Magicians – Season 5
- WISH YOU : Your Melody In My Heart
Jan. 16
- A Monster Calls
- Radium Girls
Jan. 18
- Homefront
Jan. 20
- Daughter From Another Mother / Madre solo hay dos
- Sightless
- Spycraft
Jan. 21
- Call My Agent! – Season 4
Jan. 22
- Blown Away – Season 2
- Busted! – Season 3
- Fate: The Winx Sage – Season 1
- Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous – Season 2
- So My Grandma’s a Lesbian! / Salir del ropero
- The White Tiger
Jan. 23
- Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce)
Jan. 26
- Go Dog Go – Season 1
Jan. 27
- 50M2 – Season 1
- Accomplice
- Outlander – Season 4
- Penguin Bloom
Jan. 29
- Below Zero / Bajocero
- Finding ‘Ohana
- The Dig
Jan. 31
- Fatima
Unfortunately, the new year will also see several hit TV shows and movies leave Netflix. That’s thanks, in part, to the ongoing streaming wars between platforms. Many of the titles leaving Netflix will be heading to other streaming platforms.
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in the first month of 2021.