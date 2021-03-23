Netflix unveiling ‘Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute’ on April 7

Honoree Dolly Parton and Linda Perry perform “Coat of Many Colors” at MusiCares Person of the Year on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at the Los Angeles Convention Center. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Netflix is letting the public in on a celebration of Dolly Parton.

The streaming service released a trailer Monday for “Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute.” Parton was named the MusiCares Person of the Year in 2019. The award given by the Recording Academy honors musicians’ creative accomplishments and philanthropic work.

Each year the academy, who also awards the Grammys, hosts the industry-only event to raise funds for the organization. Netflix was able to record Parton’s tribute that was filmed in February 2019.

The nonprofit provides preventive and emergency health care, as well as recovery programs, for members of the music community and their families. According to Rolling Stone Magazine, $6.7 million was raised as a result of the event.

Mylie Cyrus, Katy Perry, Chris Stapleton, Yolanda Adams and Willie Nelson are seen paying tribute to Parton in the trailer.

The show will debut on April 7 on Netflix.

Past winners of the MusiCares Person of the Year include Tom Petty, 2017; Bob Dylan, 2015; Paul McCartney, 2012; Aretha Franklin, 2008; and James Taylor, 2006. Aerosmith was named the 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year.