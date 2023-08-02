According to researchers, deer strikes spiked in late October and early November in nearly all the states studied. (Getty Images)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new documentary called “WildTail: America’s Wildest Conservation Success Story” follows the journey of white-tailed deer from near extinction to becoming an “ecological and economic hero of America’s native landscapes” according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. The trailer for the film promises to tell the “Bambi equivalent of Wicked.”

The film’s producer, Joe Clements, aims to educate viewers on the reasons behind regulated hunting and bridge the knowledge gap. The film, narrated by country music star Dustin Lynch, features interviews with scientists, elected officials, media personalities, and thought leaders.

“Many Americans instinctively support regulated hunting, yet they may not fully understand the reasons behind it,” said Joe Clements, the film’s producer. “Our goal with this film was to bridge that knowledge gap. We aimed to create a cinematic experience that would resonate with viewers who enjoy dramas like Yellowstone, regardless of whether they personally hunt or fish.”

A grant of $20,000 was generously awarded by TWRA, in partnership with 11 other states in the Southeast, to help fund the film.

“The white-tailed deer population is an incredible asset to the state and supports economic development, outdoor recreation, and diverse ecosystems,” said TWRA Executive Director Jason Maxedon. “The population recovery shown in “WildTail” is a testament to the power of conservation efforts and a call to action for all Tennesseans to protect our native wildlife for generations to come.”

Kip Adams, the National Deer Association’s Chief Conservation Officer and steering committee member for the Southeast Deer Partnership shared, “WildTail is more than a film; it’s a wake-up call. It’s a compelling narrative that underscores the critical role each of us plays in the future of America’s native wildlife. We hope this film will inspire viewers to join us in our commitment to conservation.”

The invitation-only film premiere will be at Ole Red in Nashville on Wednesday, August 2. Following the premiere, “WildTail” will embark on a film tour across the Southeastern United States. To watch the film’s trailer, click here.

The white-tailed deer population nearly went extinct in the early 1900s, but restoration efforts have led to their recovery in recent years. In Tennessee, the range has expanded from a few eastern counties in the 1940s to all 95 counties in the state, and the TWRA expects the deer herd to continue growing by 1-2% per year.