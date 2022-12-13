KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new film festival is coming to Knoxville with the goal of becoming one of the premier festivals in the southeast.

FILM FEST KNOX will curate a selection of short films, feature films and workshops. The first event is planned for fall 2023.

The announcement by Visit Knoxville follows the announcement that the Knoxville Film Festival would not continue after a 19-year run.

“Film festivals are important to the local community they represent,” said Curt Willis, Director of the Visit Knoxville Film Office. “It’s the perfect outlet to attract filmmakers to showcase Knoxville as an ideal destination for future projects. FILM FEST KNOX will continue the legacy and success of the Knoxville Film Festival.”

The Visit Knoxville Film Office and The Public Cinema will partner to produce the event. Founded in 2015 by filmmaker Paul Harrill and critic Darren Hughes, The Public Cinema has screened over 200 films in Knoxville and has curated programs and gallery installations for Big Ears Festival.

“For more than a decade, Darren and I have dreamt of starting a full-fledged film festival that capitalizes on Knoxville’s many strengths as a creative community and attracts film fans and filmmakers from across the country,” said Harrill. “We couldn’t be more excited to collaborate with Visit Knoxville on this new venture.”

According to a release, Harrill’s work has premiered at Sundance and has been presented on five continents. He is currently the co-chair of the Cinema Studies program at the University of Tennessee.

Hughes has covered festivals throughout America and Europe for premier film publications and has interviewed dozens of the world’s leading filmmakers, the release said.

“We’ve both been taking notes for years at every festival we’ve attended,” said Hughes. “We have grand ambitions for FILM FEST KNOX, and we’re confident this partnership will allow us to achieve them.”