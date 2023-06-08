KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Canadian rock band Nickelback will be making a stop in Knoxville as part of its expansion of dates on its Get Rollin’ Tour, Thompson-Boling Arena announced Thursday.

Nickelback along with country artist Brantley Gilbert will play at the arena on Wednesday, Sept. 27. The Thompson-Boling Arena performance is part of the additional dates added to the band’s tour.

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale on Friday, June 9 at 10 AM local time. Additional presales will run throughout the weekend ahead of the general on-sale beginning Tuesday, June 13 at 10 AM local time at livenation.com

Nickelback will join a long list of rock icons that have played at Thompson-Boling Arena since the University of Tennessee began alcohol sales at campus venues in 2019.

Journey and Toto played at the arena as part of their 50th Anniversary tour. Paul McCartney and Elton John performed at the venue in 2022. Other major acts including Stevie Nicks, Eagles, KISS, Guns N’Roses, Aerosmith and TOOL have or are also performing at the venue in 2023.

A news release announcing the Knoxville stop for the band states that 2023 Canadian Music Hall of Fame recipients and Diamond-certified selling group Nickelback were named the “most successful rock band of the decade” by Billboard in 2009; Globally celebrated for their career-defining and award-winning hits “How You Remind Me,” “Photograph,” “Far Away,” and “Rockstar,” and more, the four-piece comprised of Chad Kroeger, Ryan Peake, Mike Kroeger, and Daniel Adair is one of the most commercially viable and important acts of the past two decades.