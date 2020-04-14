Ole Smoky Distillery hosting Jars & Jams online concert series

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Ole Smoky Moonshine is getting in on the online concert movement.

The moonshine distillery will start its weekly Jars & Jams Virtual Concert Series this Friday, April 17, on its Facebook page. The live event will be broadcast from the distillery’s Gatlinburg location beginning at 8 p.m. and viewers are encouraged to donate to each week’s chosen East Tennessee charity.

MORE ONLINE: Ole Smoky Distillery Facebook

The first concert will feature Grammy-nominated The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys. The band includes former members of the Ole Smoky Distillery house band. Sevier County Food Ministries, an emergency food resource program for those experiencing a food shortage, is this week’s charity.

The distillery normally begins its annual concert series at its Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg locations in the spring, but with the coronavirus pandemic ongoing and social distancing guidelines still in place, the concerts have moved online.

“Just because we are all social distancing, doesn’t mean we can’t experience some family-friendly live bluegrass music in our homes,” Ole Smoky CEO Robert Hall said. “We take great pride in our community and want to keep the music alive in East Tennessee. We are also committed to supporting and spotlighting one of our great local charities each week during the series.”

Monroeville

Rock alternative bluegrass band Monroeville will perform on April 24, benefiting the Mountain Hope Good Shepherd Clinic, and bluegrass band Seth Mulder & Midnight Run will perform May 1, benefiting Isaiah 117 House in Elizabethton. All concerts start at 8 p.m.

You can find more information at Old Smoky Distillery’s live stream page.

Seth Mulder and Midnight Run

LATEST STORIES