KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Pentatonix is coming to Knoxville to help ring in the holiday season.
The acapella group is preparing for their 2023 North American Christmas tour, Pentatonix The Most Wonderful Tour Of The Year. The tour will kick off November 14 in Greater Palm Springs, CA at Acrisure Arena. The tour will take them from coast to coast and include a stop at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville on December 16.
Ticket sales for the tour will kick off on Friday, August 25 at 10 a.m. local time. For tickets and more information, visit PTXOfficial.com.
The Most Wonderful Tour Of The Year Dates
- 11/14 — Greater Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena at Greater Palm Springs
- 11/16 — Lincoln, CA @ The Venue at Thunder Valley Casino Resort
- 11/18 — Casper, WY @ Ford Wyoming Center
- 11/19 — Loveland, CO @ Budweiser Events Center
- 11/21 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha
- 11/25 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
- 11/26 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
- 11/27 — Moline, IL @ Vibrant Arena at the Mark
- 11/30 — Evansville, IN @ Ford Center
- 12/2 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
- 12/3 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
- 12/6 — Hershey, PA @ GIANT Center
- 12/7 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
- 12/9 — Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
- 12/11 — Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
- 12/13 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
- 12/14 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood
- 12/16 — Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena
- 12/17 — Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC
- 12/19 — Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena
- 12/21 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
Ahead of the tour, Pentatonix will release their 12th overall full-length and seventh-holiday album, The Greatest Christmas Hits. The album features 23 of the group’s holiday songs and eight new songs.