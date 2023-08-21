KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Pentatonix is coming to Knoxville to help ring in the holiday season.

The acapella group is preparing for their 2023 North American Christmas tour, Pentatonix The Most Wonderful Tour Of The Year. The tour will kick off November 14 in Greater Palm Springs, CA at Acrisure Arena. The tour will take them from coast to coast and include a stop at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville on December 16.

Ticket sales for the tour will kick off on Friday, August 25 at 10 a.m. local time. For tickets and more information, visit PTXOfficial.com.

The Most Wonderful Tour Of The Year Dates

11/14 — Greater Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena at Greater Palm Springs

11/16 — Lincoln, CA @ The Venue at Thunder Valley Casino Resort

11/18 — Casper, WY @ Ford Wyoming Center

11/19 — Loveland, CO @ Budweiser Events Center

11/21 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha

11/25 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

11/26 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

11/27 — Moline, IL @ Vibrant Arena at the Mark

11/30 — Evansville, IN @ Ford Center

12/2 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

12/3 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

12/6 — Hershey, PA @ GIANT Center

12/7 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

12/9 — Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

12/11 — Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

12/13 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

12/14 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

12/16 — Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

12/17 — Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC

12/19 — Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena

12/21 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Ahead of the tour, Pentatonix will release their 12th overall full-length and seventh-holiday album, The Greatest Christmas Hits. The album features 23 of the group’s holiday songs and eight new songs.