KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Time to get excited. Peppa Pig is coming to Knoxville this summer.

Peppa and her piggy family will be hitting the stage Wednesday, May 11, at Knoxville Civic Auditorium.

An advance sale begins Thursday, March 10, and all tickets go on sale Friday, March 11. Meet-and-greet tickets will also be available.

According to Peppa’s website the show is a 60-minute live musical experience that “little piggies everywhere will love.”

“Kids can join Peppa on an exciting camping trip in the woods with George and her school friends, including Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe,” the website states. “With lunch boxes packed and Daddy Pig driving the bus, Peppa and friends are excited about their outdoor adventure, full of singing, dancing, games and surprises.”

The show will feature life-sized puppets of Peppa and her friends. For more information or to buy tickets click here.