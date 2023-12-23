NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An upcoming show at the Ryman Auditorium featuring comedian Pete Davidson has reportedly been cancelled.

Ryman Auditorium posted an announcement on X — formerly known as Twitter— on Friday, Dec. 22 just after 7:30 p.m. stating, “Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Pete Davidson shows originally scheduled for 7:00pm and 9:30pm on December 29 at Ryman Auditorium have been canceled.”

The entertainment venue said individuals who purchased tickets to the show will be automatically refunded within the next 30 days.

Ryman Auditorium also asked ticketholders to “reach out to your original point of purchase with any questions or concerns.”

According to USA Today, Davidson has cancelled all of his scheduled appearances until January 2024. The cause for the cancellations remain unknown.