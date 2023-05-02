Ken Goldin poses with $8 million worth of rare trading cards all currently up for bids (Photo: Business Wire)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Football legend Peyton Manning has been busy since his retirement in 2016. Now, a series produced by Manning delving into the exploding sports and pop culture collectibles industry has hit Netflix, and even features appearances from the Sheriff himself.

“King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch” began streaming Friday on Netflix. The six-part series goes inside Goldin Auctions, the world’s largest collectibles marketplace, as they track down and sell rare and bizarre items ranging from a Jackie Robinson game-used jersey from 1951 to a clump of President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s hair.

Not only is Manning listed as an executive producer and an investor in Goldin Auctions, the Tennessee football great appears in the show multiple times. He can be seen on FaceTime with founder Ken Goldin asking if his brother Eli’s Super Bowl-winning jerseys are worth more than his.

He and Goldin also discuss what Manning’s personal copy of the Sports Illustrated magazine he appeared on in 1997, which was mailed to his Knoxville apartment, might be worth at auction.

It’s the latest creation from Manning’s Omaha Productions company that’s behind shows like Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli or the ABC game show The Final Straw.

The series also underscores the growing collectibles industry that has boomed since the pandemic. The Associated Press wrote last year that research firm Market Decipher estimated the sports memorabilia market was worth $26 billion in 2021, up from the $5.4 billion Collectable.com founder David Yoken estimated in 2018.

In August 2022, a mint condition Mickey Mantle baseball card from 1952 sold for $12.6 million, shattering the record for the most expensive piece of sports memorabilia ever.

It’s not just sports memorabilia that’s become sought after, comic books, video games and other pop culture items have shot up in value. A sealed copy of Super Mario 2 sold for over $88,000 in the 2021 estate sale of a Lenoir City woman.

The craze has also spurred memorabilia-related crime. More than $50,000 of sealed sports trading card boxes were stolen from a Knoxville collectibles store in 2021 when a thief broke and made off with some of the most in-demand products. A few days earlier, an estimated $25,000 in sports cards was stolen from a memorabilia store in Lexington, Kentucky.