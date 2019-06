MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — Veterans at the Martinsburg VA Medical Center had a surprise visit from country music star, Trace Adkins. Adkins visited the center Saturday morning and greeted smiling veterans and staff; snapping photos along the way.

Adkins is known for his patriotic songs and non-profit work with veterans organizations across the country, such as his role as a volunteer in the Wounded Warrior Project. This is Adkins’ second appearance at the Martinsburg VA.