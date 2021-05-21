Regal Cinemas reopens locations featuring ‘CinemaSafe’ protocols

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — More Regal theatre locations have reopened around the area.

In Knoxville, that includes the Regal Riviera the Cinebarre at West Town Mall. The Pinnacle in Turkey Creek has been open since the end of March.

Cineworld Group, the world’s second-largest movie theater chain and parent company of Regal, began its phased reopening of movie theaters with a limited number of cinemas opening for “Godzilla vs. Kong” in late March and going wider with “Mortal Kombat” in mid-April.

Moviegoers are still required to wear a mask while in theatre lobbies, auditoriums and restrooms.

Regal says its reopened theatres feature its “CinemaSafe” protocol, which is part of the group’s coronavirus response. The “CinemaSafe” program promotes protocols and guidelines developed and supported by leading epidemiologists to support a safe return to movie theatres.