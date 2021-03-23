Regal Cinemas to reopen in April ahead of “Godzilla vs. Kong”

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Cineworld Group, the world’s second largest movie theater chain, will reopen U.S.-based Regal Cinemas next month.

Cineworld announced Tuesday that it will begin its phased reopening of movie theaters with a limited number of cinemas opening for “Godzilla vs. Kong” on April 2nd and going wider with “Mortal Kombat” on April 16th.

“We have long-awaited this moment when we can welcome audiences back to our Regal theatres and restore our essential role within the communities we serve,” said Mooky Greidinger, Chief Executive Officer of Cineworld. “With the health and safety of our customers, staff, and communities as our top priority, we continue to take all the necessary precautions and abide by our CinemaSafe guidelines to confidently provide a safe and comfortable experience. With capacity restrictions expanding to 50% or more across most U.S. states, we will be able to operate profitably in our biggest markets.”

In the same release, Cineworld announced that all Warner Brothers theatrical releases will be shown exclusively in Regal Cinemas for the first 45 days of their release beginning in 2022.

“This is a great moment for us– the US market represents 75% of our business– and soon will be followed with all our markets. We are great believers in the theatrical experience, which only a year ago (2019) generated $43B worldwide.” Greidinger summarized, “We have no doubt that by offering our customers the highest level for watching a movie, Cineworld and Regal will continue to be – The Best Place to Watch a Movie.”

To find opening date for your local theater, visit REGmovies.com.

Regal was established in Knoxville in 1989 and is now home to the company’s headquarters. Regal operates one of the largest theater circuits in the United States, consisting of 7,076 screens in 536 theaters in 42 states along with the District of Columbia and Guam as of September 30, 2020.