KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A highest charting American band in the “Billboard Magazine’s Top 125 Artists of All Time” is coming to Knoxville in the fall.

The Tennessee Theatre announced on social media on Monday that the rock band Chicago will perform on Sept. 26 during their tour.

Tickets will go on sale on March 10 at 10 a.m. However, the Fan Club ticket pre-sale begins on March 7 at 10 a.m. to March 9 at 10 p.m.

“This year marks Chicago’s 56th consecutive year of touring, our setlist will include timeless fan favorites that span multiple decades and are beloved by fans of all ages!” Chicago’s website said.

Chicago is the first American band to chart in Billboard’s Pop Top 40 in five consecutive decades. Chicago currently has 47 gold and platinum awards throughout their career.

In 2020, Chicago received The Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award at the Grammys. The award celebrates performers who have made an outstanding contribution of artistic significance to the field of recording.

American rock band Chicago, with keyboardist and vocalist Robert Lamb, performs at the Xfinity Center, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, in Mansfield, Mass. (Photo by Robert E. Klein/Invision/AP)

The American iconic rock band Chicago with guitarist Keith Howard and trombone player James Pankow performs at the Xfinity Center, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, in Mansfield, Mass. (Photo by Robert E. Klein/Invision/AP)

The American iconic rock band Chicago performs at the Xfinity Center, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, in Mansfield, Mass. (Photo by Robert E. Klein/Invision/AP)

The American iconic rock band Chicago with vocalist Lee Loughnane performs at the Xfinity Center, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, in Mansfield, Mass. (Photo by Robert E. Klein/Invision/AP)

The American iconic rock band Chicago with drummer Wally Reyes Jr. performs at the Xfinity Center, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, in Mansfield, Mass. (Photo by Robert E. Klein/Invision/AP)

Chicago was inducted into the 2016 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Robert Lamm and James Pankow were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2017.

The Tennessee Theatre posted some of Chicago’s best hits:

• Make Me Smile

• 25 or 6 to 4

• Beginnings

• Happy Man

• Street Player

• Old Days

• Just You ‘N’ Me

• If You Leave Me Now

• Look Away

• Hard Habit To Break

• Colour My World

• Call On Me

• I’m A Man

• Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?

• Saturday In The Park

• Questions 67 and 68

• (I’ve Been) Searchin’ So Long

• Introduction

• Free

• Feelin’ Stronger Every Day

• Hard To Say I’m Sorry

• Wake Up Sunshine

• Baby, What A Big Surprise

• Another Rainy Day In New York City

• Dialogue (Part I and II)

• You’re The Inspiration

For more information about the rock band coming to the Tennessee Theatre, click here.