PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dollywood has announced it’s headline performers for the 2024 Winter Music Series that is returning to Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa in January and February 2024.

The event begins on Friday, January 12 and will run weekends through February 24.

An announcement shared by the park on Friday shared that Nashville Native Ronnie McDowell will be performing on January 26 and 27.

Others performing during the series include:

Baillie & the Boys – January 12 and 13 – From Newark, Delaware, Baillie & The Boys began as an acoustic pop/folk duo and has been performing for more than 25 years with numerous award nominations, including Vocal Group of the Year by the Country Music Association, Academy of Country Music and Music City Awards.

– From Newark, Delaware, Baillie & The Boys began as an acoustic pop/folk duo and has been performing for more than 25 years with numerous award nominations, including Vocal Group of the Year by the Country Music Association, Academy of Country Music and Music City Awards. TG Sheppard – January 19 and 20 – Sheppard has had 21 number-one hits and is ranked among the top 100 country artists of all time, Dollywood said.

– Sheppard has had 21 number-one hits and is ranked among the top 100 country artists of all time, Dollywood said. Aaron Tippin – February 2 and 3 – Tippin started as a songwriter for Acuff-Rose Music before getting a recording contract with RCA in Nashville in 1990. Tippin has six gold albums and one platinum album.

– Tippin started as a songwriter for Acuff-Rose Music before getting a recording contract with RCA in Nashville in 1990. Tippin has six gold albums and one platinum album. Bryan White – February 9 and 10 – White is a CMA, ACM, and Grammy award winning artist who has sold more than 4.5 million albums and charted 21 singles.

– White is a CMA, ACM, and Grammy award winning artist who has sold more than 4.5 million albums and charted 21 singles. T. Graham Brown – February 23 and 24 – Although Brown has a background in film, stage, and television, Brown has a soulful blend of country music and a unique perspective on storytelling and songwriting that has helped him produce multiple top 10 hits.

– Although Brown has a background in film, stage, and television, Brown has a soulful blend of country music and a unique perspective on storytelling and songwriting that has helped him produce multiple top 10 hits. Linda Davis – February 23 and 24 – While many may know her as the wife of country singer Lang Scott and mother of Hillary Scott of Lady A., older generations may recognize her from her 1993 duet with Reba McEntrie, “Does He Love You,” which earned both artists the Grammy for Best Country Vocal Collaboration. Davis has also recorded five studio albums and more than 15 singles.

Dollywood’s DreamMore Restore and Spa Winter Music Series performers. (Dollywood)

Each performance begins at 7 p.m. For more information, visit Dollywood’s website.

The Winter Music Series is open to both resort guests and non-resort guests, but tickets are required. In addition to the Winter Music Series room package, anyone can purchase general admission tickets for $20. Season passholders; guests of the DreamMore Resort and Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge and Resort can purchase a ticket for $15, and passholders who are resort guests can purchase tickets for $5.