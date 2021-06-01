Second Saturday Concert Series returns to Knox County parks

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County is holding its Second Saturday Concert series at the Cove and Clayton Park every second Saturday through August from 6 to 8 p.m.

People attending the free concerts are invited to bring blankets, lawn chairs and food. However, alcohol will not be allowed. The Cove is located at 11808 S. Northshore Drive and features a beach, playground, sand volleyball court, walking trail, and fishing areas. Clayton Park, located at 7347 Norris Freeway, includes a pavilion, grills, walking trail, and playground.

This year’s bands include:

June 12 Mystic Rhythm Tribe (Cove) Crawdaddy Jones (Clayton Park)

July 10 Wild Blue Yonder (Cove) Jay Dee (Clayton Park)

August 14 Leftfoot Dave and the Magic Hats (Cove) Davis Mitchell (Clayton Park)



“We are happy to once again host one of the biggest events of the summer and excited that live music is back in our parks,” Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said. “Folks from here and across the region love the events, and it’s a good chance to listen to music, have a picnic, and check out our parks, which are some of the nicest places in the area.”

During the week prior to each event, the county will share more about the band playing on the Parks and Rec Facebook page and the Park’s Twitter page. This is also where any weather-related cancelations will be posted.