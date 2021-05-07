Selfie Hangout bringing ‘interactive photo ops’ to Pigeon Forge

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Can’t get enough of yourself? Then the newest tourist experience coming to Pigeon Forge may be for you.

The Pigeon Forge Chamber of Commerce is holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony May 13 for Selfie Hangout.

On its website, Selfie Hangout describes itself as a “fun, self-guided photography studio experience” full of “interactive photo ops.”

Tickets can be purchased online and they do not allow walk-ins. To find out more about Selfie Hangout visit their website selfiehangout.com.

They are also planning on opening locations across the Southeast in Nashville and Memphis, as well as Savannah, Georgia; Charleston and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Asheville, North Carolina; Panama City and Destin, Florida; and Gulf Shores, Alabama.