Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival & Games planning return in May

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Bagpipes, kilts, and battle-axes will return May 15 and 16 to Maryville College for the 39th Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival & Games.

The popular Scottish heritage festival was canceled last year amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic but organizers say they are “continuing to move forward in the planning process.” The festival is contingent on COVID-19 numbers in the area.

“Due to the absence of the festival last year, we expect to see a lot of interest,” festival organizer Keith Austin said.

“It’s a much-anticipated event, and we’re excited to be able to hold it this year while also following COVID-19 precautions to ensure everyone’s safety.”

Patrons can expect three stages with music, dancers, and cultural presentations; Scotch tasting seminars; border collie demonstrations; and Highland games.

“Maryville College is delighted to welcome the Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival and Games to our campus,” college President Bryan Coker said. “We’ve once again partnered with board members of the Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival and Games to put on this event for our students and community. It’s designed to be not only festive and fun but also educational.”

Ticket prices range from $15 to $35 depending on the day and time. Festivalgoers can buy tickets online.