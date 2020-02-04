Southern Skies Music Festival adds The New Respects, David Francisco, others to complete lineup

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The inaugural Southern Skies Music Festival has a full lineup and an after-party set for May 16.

The Dogwood Arts Festival announced Tuesday the addition of The New Respects, David Francisco and Josh Lovelace of NEEDTOBREATHE to the list of performers.

The New Respects, a mesh of pop, soul and rock ‘n’ roll, have been featured in Rolling Stone as one of “10 New Artists You Need to Know.” Knoxville’s own Francisco burst onto the music scene during the 2018 American Idol season.

Lovelace, a member of the Grammy-nominated rock band NEEDTOBREATHE, will be performing songs from his second family album “Growing Up.”

The festival, produced by Born & Raised Productions, announced in January that the one-day event will be headlined by Ben Rector and hometown favorites The Dirty Guv’nahs. Elenowen, Sawyer, Electric Darling, and Carly Bannister will also perform.

After Southern Skies closes down, an after-party featuring a tribute to the “Lady Legends of Country Music” will be held at Barley’s Taproom in the Old City.

The festival replaces the Rhythm N’ Blooms Festival after it was announced in November that Dogwood Arts Festival board of directors voted to suspend the event “indefinitely.”

Dogwood Arts and the music promoter for Rhythm N’ Blooms, Attack Monkey Productions, have an ongoing legal dispute.

You can learn more about Southern Skies at the festival’s website www.southernskiesmusicfestival.com.

Tier 2 prices are $45 while supplies last. VIP tickets are available for $150 with access to a premium viewing area, hangout space with private bars and restrooms, and festival merchandise.