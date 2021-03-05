Southern Skies Music Festival at World’s Fair Park postponed now until May 2022

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Plans to host the inaugural Southern Skies Music Festival continue to be pushed back amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The inaugural festival was originally scheduled for May 16, 2020. It was moved to May 2021, but now has been pushed back a third time to May 14, 2022.

The Dirty Guv’nahs will remain involved as curators of the festival and will still be a part of the festival. Ben Rector, who was announced to play the 2021 event will not be able to join for the 2022 date.

Dogwood Arts Foundation is working to confirm a new headliner and full lineup for the event.

Dogwood Arts has been trying to lift the project meant to replace the Rhythm N’ Blooms Festival after the board of directors voted to suspend that event “indefinitely.”