Stage set for Tennessee Theatre reopening in June with free movie series

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The stage is set for Tennessee Theatre to reopens to the public.

The beloved theater will raise the curtains for the first time in more than a year with a free Classic Cinema Matinee series.

“Our beloved movie palace is ready to again welcome the community for the Classic Cinema Matinee series,” Tennessee Theatre Executive Director Becky Hancock said. “Gathering safely again in the splendor of the theatre is a tremendous milestone, and it’s a bonus that our first truly public event since the pandemic is free entertainment for the community.”

Capacity will still be limited but multiple weekend showings will be held to accommodate moviegoers. General admission will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Doors will open one hour prior to the showing.

Masks will be required at all times when not eating or drinking.

The three-movie series in 2021 starts with “Meet Me in St. Louis,” a G-rated classic MGM comedy featuring Judy Garland. Showtimes are 8 p.m. Friday, June 4; 8 p.m. Saturday, June 5, and 3 p.m. Sunday, June 6.

Before the shows, Tennessee Theatre organist Freddie Brabson will entertain the audience with a Mighty Wurlitzer performance.

Classic Cinema Matinee series will continue when “The Phantom of the Opera” ushers in Halloween season at 3 p.m. Oct. 24. The theater will continue its annual holiday showing of “It’s a Wonderful Life” with a 3 p.m. showing on Dec. 12.

Series details are available at tennesseetheatre.com.

City-owned parking garages are free on weekends. Find additional parking information at parkdowntownknoxville.com.