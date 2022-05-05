KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Swifties, it’s time! Taylor Swift is releasing a re-recorded song from her hit album “1989” at midnight on Thursday.

Taylor Swift announced in an Instagram post that she is releasing This Love (Taylor’s Version) from her 2014 album “1989.” Swift also released merch on her website featuring items from her “1989” album as well as her album “Speak Now.”

Taylor Swift’s music catalog was sold by her former record label. In order for her to own the rights to her first five albums she re-recording each one. Another of those recordings drops tonight.

Taylor dropped her first re-recorded album in April of 2021 — “Fearless (Taylor’s version).” Then, in November 2021, she released “Red (Taylor’s Version).”

Swift is also releasing songs that didn’t make the original album.

Swift is not releasing her albums in chronological order, so the mystery over which song will drop next has every Swiftie looking for Easter egg-style clues, even among the Taylor Swift wordle-style game. Wonder what students in NYU’s Taylor Swift class think of this?

Because the merch released today is from the 1989 album, fans are specularing on social media that “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” could be the next album re-release. However merch was also released for “Speak Now”

Taylor Swift releasing a re-recorded song and two sets of merch is just another example of her doing what she’s known for: Keeping fans on their toes.