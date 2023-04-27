KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Theatre has announced six shows with 56 performances for this upcoming season of Broadway at the venue.

According to a news release, there will be eight performances of “Six” between Oct. 31-Nov. 5, 16 performances of “Wicked” between Jan. 10-21, eight performances of “Hadestown” between March 5-10, eight performances of “Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird” between April 2-7, and eight performances of “Beetlejuice.”

“We are so excited to announce the 2023-2024 season of Broadway at the Tennessee,” Becky Hancock, Tennessee Theatre executive director, said. “Coming off the heels of the biggest Broadway season we’ve ever had, this next season is sure to keep the bar high. Having announced WICKED previously, we are delighted to finally share the rest of the titles that will round out the season, one that features all six shows in their Tennessee Theatre premiere. We look forward to once again entertaining tens of thousands of returning and new patrons at the Official State Theatre of Tennessee.”

Subscribers of Broadway at the Tennessee Theatre will have their renewal periods based on the subscription type, providing the opportunity to renew and secure season tickets before new subscriptions and single-show tickets go on sale.

Starting on June 19, subscription packages will go on sale to the public. Subscriber benefits include first notification of season lineups, the opportunity to purchase tickets to individual shows before the general public, reduced ticket fees and the best available prices of the season and the ability to renew the subscription for the 2023-2024 season.

For those who want to renew a current subscription through Friday, May 12, or to purchase a new subscription starting on June 19, visit tennesseetheatre.com/broadway or call the Tennessee Theatre Box Office at 865-684-1200, ext. 2, between Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

For details and updates, visit tennesseetheatre.com and follow Tennessee Theatre on social media: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.