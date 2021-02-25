Tennessee Theatre reigniting free Ghostlight Series in March

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The streaming free concert Ghostlight Series is returning for a second season to the Tennessee Theatre stage.

The series will go on each Tuesday in March beginning at 8 p.m. each night. Local acts will be featured.

“The ghost light is a longstanding tradition designed to keep a theatre lit when it otherwise would be completely dark,” Tennessee Theatre Executive Director Becky Hancock said. “Though the Tennessee Theatre remains closed – we have called it extended intermission – we want to continue to celebrate music, arts and entertainment.

“Season two will shine a light on more of Knoxville’s own outstanding artists and provide our community ‘live’ music all month long in March.”

The lineup includes Kukuly and the Gypsy Fuego, March 2; Josh Oliver on March 9; The Kenneth Brown Quintet on March 16; and Cruz Contreras on March 23. The free concerts, which are prerecorded, can be accessed at facebook.com/TennesseeTheatre, on the Facebook app and via Vimeo.

In a flipped view from regular concerts, the auditorium will serve as the backdrop so viewers can enjoy the beauty of the historic theatre while watching the recorded concerts.

The series also provides an opportunity for the community and fans to support musicians, performers, behind-the-scenes crews and venues that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As the theatre remains closed to the public due to coronavirus concerns and suspension of touring acts continue, we are excited to return with another season of musical talent from our own backyard,” Hancock said.

The Tennessee Theatre will accept donations that will be split with the featured performers. Donations can be made online at tennesseetheatre.com/ghostlight.