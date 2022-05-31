KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Movie magic is returning to the Tennessee Theatre in downtown Knoxville this summer.

The Summer Movie Magic is a series of movies being shown at the historic downtown theatre on Gay Street in Knoxville. Three themed movies will be shown each weekend beginning June 17.

“This year’s movie series is a great opportunity to get out of the summer sun and into the cool theatre to enjoy our best-ever lineup in the Summer Movie Magic Series,” Tennessee Theatre Executive Director Becky Hancock said. “Moviegoers can pick one movie to see each weekend or enjoy all three. From ‘The Big Chill’ to ‘The Princess Bride,’ we have a movie for everyone this summer at our grand entertainment palace.”

The themes for the movies are music, popular movie pics, and family friendly movies. Fridays will feature movies about music, Saturday is saved for popular picks and Sundays are for family favorites.

Movies on Fridays and Saturdays will begin at 8 p.m. and on Sundays there will be a matinee beginning at 2 p.m. Doors open one hour before showtime.

Check out the movie showing schedule for the summer:

Music:

Pink Floyd: The Wall – Friday, June 17

Almost Famous – Friday, July 8

The Last Waltz – Friday, July 29

A Hard Day’s Night – Friday, Aug. 5

The Song Remains the Same – Friday, Aug. 19

Popular Picks:

Stand by Me – Saturday, June 18

Dirty Dancing – Saturday, July 9

The Godfather – Saturday, July 30

The Big Chill – Saturday, Aug. 6

Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope – Saturday, Aug. 20

Family friendly:

Shrek – Sunday, June 19

Space Jam – Sunday, July 10

The Sandlot – Sunday, July 31

Mary Poppins – Sunday, Aug. 7

The Princess Bride – Sunday, Aug. 21

Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for children under 12 & seniors 65 and older. Sales start Friday, June 3. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Tennessee Theatre box office or by visiting their website.