KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The 13-time GRAMMY® award-winning country music group The Chicks will not perform in Knoxville this weekend due to sickness.

The multi-platinum singers were scheduled to perform at Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday, July 29. A message was posted on social media Friday announcing they would be unable to do so due to illness.

The Knoxville concert has been rescheduled for Thursday, September 21. The band Wild Rivers will also perform on the rescheduled date.

On Thursday, the band postponed their concert at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville just hours before they were set to take the stage. That show has been rescheduled to Tuesday, September 23

All original tickets will be honored. Ticketholders should contact your point of purchase for further information.

With more than 30 million albums sold, the group is considered the biggest-selling female band of all time. The group released its fifth studio album GASLIGHTER in 2020, their first release in 14 years.