The Mill & Mine to host full-capacity shows in the fall

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Full-capacity shows and events are returning to The Mill & Mine this fall.

On Tuesday, the venue said that the acclaimed four-piece acoustic bluegrass set “The Dead South” will perform with Elliot Brood on Sept. 19.

The venue had announced a return to limited capacity live events in mid-March. Before April 30, The Mill and Mine has not held live concerts since February of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

General Manager Margaret Stolfi said the venue is currently allowing around 15 percent of their normal 1,200-person capacity with assigned seating.

The Mill & Mine’s Facebook page says tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. For more information on upcoming concerts at The Mill & Mine and rules for attending, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 Storm Weather School

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter