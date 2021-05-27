The Mill & Mine to host full-capacity shows in the fall

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Full-capacity shows and events are returning to The Mill & Mine this fall.

On Tuesday, the venue said that the acclaimed four-piece acoustic bluegrass set “The Dead South” will perform with Elliot Brood on Sept. 19.

The venue had announced a return to limited capacity live events in mid-March. Before April 30, The Mill and Mine has not held live concerts since February of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

General Manager Margaret Stolfi said the venue is currently allowing around 15 percent of their normal 1,200-person capacity with assigned seating.

The Mill & Mine’s Facebook page says tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. For more information on upcoming concerts at The Mill & Mine and rules for attending, click here.