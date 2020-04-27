The Muppets share special performance of ‘Rainbow Connection’ from Kermit the Frog

Everybody’s favorite singing frog made a special video of one of his beloved classic on Saturday. The Muppets’ official YouTube page posted a video of Kermit the Frog performing “Rainbow Connection.”

It has more than 200,000 views as of Monday afternoon.

The video simply shows the well-known Disney character strumming the tune on his banjo in front of a swampy background as if performing a stay at home concert like many musicians have done during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The song from the 1979 “The Muppet Movie” was made popular by the singing amphibian and has brought smiles and tears through the years.

Written by Paul Williams and Kenneth Ascher, the song was nominated for an Oscar. It has since appeared in other Muppet films and the short-lived 2015 show “The Muppets.”

“Rainbow Connection” has also been covered by the likes of Willie Nelson, Gwen Stefani, Weezer, The Dixie Chicks, Kenny Loggins, The Carpenters, Judy Collins and Jason Mraz spanning multiple genres and decades.

LATEST STORIES