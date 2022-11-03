KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Popular country artist Thomas Rhett announced a 40-city tour on Thursday that will include two stops in Tennessee.

Thomas Rhett, along with Cole Swindell and Nate Smith, will tour 40 cities in 27 states from May to September 2023. The trio will perform at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville on July 15.

The tour will conclude on Sept. 29 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. City cardmembers will have access to presale tickets from until Nov. 10 at 10 p.m.

“Being on the road is one of my favorite places to be,” said Thomas Rhett. “I can’t wait to see the joy on y’alls faces next year and with my buddies Cole Swindell and Nate Smith. We’re definitely gonna have a good time.”

Rhett, a five-time Grammy Award nominee, has recorded 19 multi-platinum and gold-certified No. 1 hits.