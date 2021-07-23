Tickets to 101st Tennessee Valley Fair now on sale

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tickets are now on sale for the 101st Tennessee Valley Fair after COVID-19 forced the event’s cancelation last year. The annual event will take place Sept. 10-19 at Chilhowee Park and Exposition Center in Knoxville.

One of the biggest attractions to the event is the concert series. Country artist Jon Langston will kick off the performances Sept. 10 at the Homer Hamilton Theatre. Other performers include En Vogue, John Anderson, Joe Nichols and the Prince cover band The Purple Xperience. More performance artists will be announced ahead of the fair.

Past performers include Bret Michaels, Morgan Wallen, Kool & The Gang and Cheap Trick.

Concert ticket prices range from $10 to $100. You must purchase fair admission with your concert ticket to gain entrance. A one-day admission ticket costs $8 for adults and $6 for kids.

A variety of admission and amusement park ride wristbands are available online at tnvalleyfair.org. The Tennessee Valley Fair Ticket Office and tnvalleyfair.org are the only authorized ticket providers. ADA accessible seating can be purchased at 865-215-1471.