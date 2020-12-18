Tom Cruise wraps ‘Mission: Impossible’ production early after rant over COVID-19 protocols

(KTVX) — Tom Cruise has reportedly shut down production on “Mission: Impossible 7” to take an earlier-than-planned Christmas break after shouting at crew members for breaking COVID-19 protocols.
Someone on the set of the latest “Mission” movie recorded audio of the actor’s rant.
“We want the gold standard,” Cruise can be heard saying on the audio posted by The Sun. “They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. Because they believe in us and what we’re doing.”
“I don’t ever want to see it again, ever,” Cruise could be heard yelling. “And if you don’t do it, you’re fired.”
The Sun reported that five crew members quit after Cruise’s loud and expletive-filled rant.
The Sun reported Friday that Cruise is preparing to wrap up filming for the year earlier than planned.
The paper reports tensions have risen on set since the audio of Cruise’s rant became public.
The seventh movie in the popular franchise is filming in various locations throughout Europe, including Italy and the United Kingdom. It is set to be released in November of next year.
According to The Sun, Cruise has been pictured wearing a mask on set and keeping watch for anyone breaking the rules.
He also paid nearly $750,000 for an old cruise ship for the cast and crew to isolate on, The Sun reported.
