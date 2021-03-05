Travis Tritt to perform at Knoxville Coliseum in April

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Multi-platinum artist Travis Tritt will perform in Knoxville next month.

CMA and Grammy award winning country artist Travis Tritt will perform an intimate, solo-acoustic show at the Knoxville Coliseum on Friday, April 9 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $49 and will go on sale on Friday, March 12 at 10am.

Tickets will be available online at Ticketmaster.com or at the Coliseum Box Office. Seating will be sold in groups of 2, 3, 4, or 5 seats. Each group must be purchased in its entirety

The capacity of the concert has ben reduced to allow for social distancing. Face masks are required unless eating and drinking while in your seat.

Attendees are asked to stay in their seats unless using the restroom, purchasing merchandise or food or beverages. Social distancing queue lines will be marked for concessions, ticketing, and merchandise.

Emails will be sent out closer to the concert date with further details on safety protocol for entering and exiting the building.