KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Five-time Grammy Award-winning parody musician Weird Al is returning to East Tennessee as a part of his latest scaled-down tour.

The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour will play smaller theaters and more intimate settings with no costumes, props, or video screens. Weird Al’s setlist will be comprised almost entirely of his original songs.

Al will be making two stops in East Tennessee. The first visit, May 27-28 at The Caverns in Pelham, will feature two nights of shows with two completely different setlists. The underground venue in Grundy County will include Al’s original songs that have flown off the pop culture radar.

His second jaunt through East Tennessee will bring him to the Tennessee Theatre on Aug. 17. Other nearby stops include Nashville and Atlanta.