KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Wicked is coming to the Tennessee Theatre as a part of the theatre’s Broadway 2023-24 season.

Wicked will feature on the Tennessee Theatre stage for 16 performances, starting on January 10 until January 21, 2024. Tickets for the show go on sale on September 18. The sales will kick off at 8 a.m. in person at the theatre’s box office and run until 10 a.m. when online sales via Ticketmaster begin.

The show, which has won several Tony awards, is the fourth longest-running show in Broadway history and has been performed in over 100 cities across 16 countries worldwide.

The Broadway sensation tells the story of a young woman with emerald-green skin and her unlikely friendship with a bubbly blonde. It features a “thrilling score” with hits like “Defying Gravity” and has been hailed as “the defining musical of the decade” by The New York Times.

Other shows featured in the 2023-24 Broadway season are Six, Hadestown, Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird and Beetlejuice. For details and updates, visit tennesseetheatre.com.