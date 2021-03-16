World’s Fair Park lawn to welcome first concert since 2019 renovations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Randy Tyree Performance Lawn at World’s Fair Park is set to welcome its first concert since closing for nearly six months in 2019 for renovations.

Nashville-based band Moon Taxi will perform at World’s Fair Park on Thursday, May 20. Tickets will be sold in two-person, four-person and six-person pods to allow for social distancing. Individual tickets will not be available.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 18.

This will be the first major concert to take place on the World’s Fair Performance Lawn since it underwent renovations in 2019.

Food from local food trucks and drinks will be delivered contactless directly to patrons in their pods through a mobile app. Guests will be able to bring their own chairs or blankets to use inside their designated pod.

Each ticket holder will be assigned spaced-out arrival times to ensure proper social distancing. Upon arrival, guests will be asked COVID-19 screening questions and receive a temperature check from one of our COVID compliance staff members. Masks are mandatory for every person at the event except when eating or drinking inside of your pod.